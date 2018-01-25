Aerodrome improvements commence David Lee

EMERGENCY flights will not be disrupted during planned maintenance and upgrade works at the Shepparton Aerodrome, which commenced from January 22 despite an approximate closure period of one week.

Estimated at a cost of $450,000, the works primarily involve the resealing of the runway and reinstatement of the line marking, however council is also taking advantage of the closure period to undertake some other improvements including adjustments to the runway lights, line-marking of the taxi-ways and some other drainage upgrade works.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure/City Engineer, Phil Hoare said, “Council staff have worked closely with stakeholders and emergency services in planning these works to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services can operate over this period.”

As part of managing the aerodrome, council is responsible to maintain the infrastructure to meet the appropriate standards which are audited by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

January was selected following discussions with key stakeholders, the aerodrome advisory committee and emergency services. A Relevant Notice to Airmen will be in place during the works, which is the formal method of communicating the status of the aerodrome to pilots.