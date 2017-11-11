AFA takes on Kokoda David Lee

THE Association of Financial Advisors (AFA) 2017 National Adviser Conference held recently saw over 800 attendees hear the stories of 11 AFA members who raised more than $40,000 in completing the Kokoda Trail and increasing awareness of veteran suicide and PTSD.

The AFA Foundation initiative saw the group, which included Verona Ritossa, Ben Nash, Mark Neil, Melinda Fox, Grant Bramwell, Brian Woods, Adam Smith, John Mulraney, Shaun Hunt, Brad Fox and Anthony McKay trek 96km in seven days through some of the most rough and remote jungle in the world, finishing on September 8. The funds raised will go towards the AFA Foundation.

Former AFA chief executive Brad Fox, who personally helped raise more than $10,000, told his ‘everyday hero’ fundraising page, “It was a bloody hard seven days.

“Rain, heat, humidity, clay, climbing up and down a cumulative 10,000 feet. (There were) log and bamboo bridges and water crossings, poor sleep, aches and pains…but I had 20 fellow-trekkers that are now 20 mates. The pillars at Isurava – Courage, Endurance, Mateship and Sacrifice – say it all,” Fox posted.