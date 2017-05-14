Aged health care boost for region David Lee

VILLA Maria Catholic Homes (VMCH) has launched three new programmes to boost health and aged care services in the Hume region.

VMCH, in conjunction with Cabrini Health, were successful in securing six Short-Term Restorative Care places in the recent Commonwealth Government the 2016-2017 Aged Care Approvals Round.

The VMCH and Cabrini Health partnership is also launching a Dementia Consultancy and Management Service for the Hume region, which will extend the existing programme already offered by VMCH to ensure people have access to specialist medical consultations and dementia specialist allied health services.

A new, first of its kind in regional Victoria, VMCH Mobile Allied Health Service bus was also launched, which will help to deliver services beyond hospital walls including a range of allied health services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, podiatry and massage.

Member for Murray, Damian Drum MP said, “Short-Term Restorative Care (STRC) is a new care type aimed at reversing or slowing ‘functional decline’ in older people with the aim of improving wellbeing.

“Each STRC place is worth an estimated $73,100 per year. Based on this, the six places allocated to Villa Maria Catholic Homes Limited are worth an estimated $438,600 in annual recurrent Australian Government funding.

“This programme is aimed at maximising the independence of older people living at home to avoid premature admission into residential care, unnecessary hospitalisations and maximising quality of life.

“To have a mobile unit that provides a range of health services to people throughout the Hume region who have difficulty accessing services is a brilliant initiative taken by VMCH,” Mr Drum said.

VMCH general manager community services, Heather Catherwood said, “These new programs are important for the Hume region as they will help to improve health care options for people and maximise the quality of life for people.”