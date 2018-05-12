Agreement reached on MDB Plan David Lee

AN agreement has been reached between the Turnbull Government and Labor, which will see the entire Murray-Darling Basin Plan delivered, including the Northern Basin Review.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, the Hon. David Littleproud MP said, “I reached out across the aisle to seek bipartisanship and aimed to provide leadership on this issue from day one. We rarely achieve lasting results by going to war.

“Labor and Tony Burke created the plan and I’m delivering it as I promised to. In my short time as minister I hope to have demonstrated that transparency, integrity and compliance are important to me. Given this, I’m rapt with adjustments which will now be made to the plan.

“Labor sought more clarity and firm assurances on a number of issues.

“The Government has reiterated its commitment to the 450 gigalitres and the process of attaining it can now begin.

“This agreement finally provides certainty to the two million people who live in the basin. People who are fatigued from the stress of not knowing how much water – the economic driver for most of these communities – will be in their district next year. Not knowing if farmers will make money and employ people next year; not knowing if their own families, farms and businesses will be hurt.”