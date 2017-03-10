Airport relocation report to be released David Lee

DETAILS surrounding the outcome of the Shepparton Aerodrome Feasibility Study are expected to be released in the coming weeks, with final elements currently being looked into for the potential land acquisition that would be needed to build a larger airport that may be utilised for passenger flights and air freight in Shepparton.

In November 2014, the then Victorian Coalition Government announced it would be providing Greater Shepparton City Council with $125,000 toward a $250,000 feasibility study to look at potential sites to house the relocated and expanded Shepparton Airport.

Last week, representatives from the Committee for Greater Shepparton, council’s economic development department and the Shepparton Aerodrome Committee visited Toowoomba’s Wellcamp Airport to look at its current operations and how those may be transferred over to what could be done with the Shepparton Airport.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “A regional airport with international capacity is a natural move here in Shepparton.

“We have a strong manufacturing sector in the Greater Shepparton region and it would be of huge benefit

“Council has identified possible locations for the airport’s relocation and conversations have started surrounding the acquisition of land in order to move forward with this project.”

Committee for Greater Shepparton CEO, Sam Birrell said, “We went to Toowoomba for the Freight Logistics Symposium, which highlighted some different projects that are of interest to us.

“One was the Second Range Crossing which is the Toowoomba Bypass. This is similar to the GV Bypass project. It has been started and is at a stage where we’d like to see the GV Bypass at.

“We were also interested in the Inland Freight Rail. We were strongly in support of National Trunk Rail because they are in support of including Shepparton in the southern part of the Melbourne to Brisbane inland rail project.

“Joining myself was had the C4GS chair, Rob Priestly, Geraldine Christou from council’s economic development department and Shepparton Aerodrome Committee chair, Ken Muston. It was a great opportunity for us all to view the options available for the Shepparton Airport.

“I do think we need regular passenger flights coming in and out of Shepparton.

“The Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba is an amazing facility with direct passenger flights to major cities and cargo flights to Hong Kong.

“The economic benefits of having air freight and passenger flights in Shepparton would be huge. Businesses could have corporate leaders get to Shepparton easily and it would boost tourism. There are also political benefits as politicians could visit Shepparton directly.

“Air freight could be beneficial in Shepparton, but there does need to be more research done on the viability of that.”

