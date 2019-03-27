All smiles for happy day

IT WAS all smiles at GV Health last week, when the children’s ward put on a special afternoon tea for the Koala Kids Foundation International Day of Happiness.

Staff and children were treated to special Koala shaped gingerbread and colouring-in cookies as part of the foundation’s sponsorship of the hospital, which is one of only nine regional hospitals supported by Koala Kids.

GV Health associate nurse unit manager, Veronica Antonello said, “The sponsorship with Koala Kids and GV Health has been running for about four years now.

“The sponsorship was originally about providing assistance and support for children on chemotherapy treatment. All but one of our children have finished their treatment now which is great.

“The sponsorship sees Koala Kids provide monthly groceries, personal care packs, clothing, toys, books and at Christmas and other special event days, they provide us with decorations to brighten up the children’s ward.