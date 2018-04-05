Allergy and fragrance free skincare Nicholise Garner

WITH so many skin care products on the market, consumers can feel overwhelmed at the choices available. John Anderson Pharmacy cosmetics consultant, Teresa adores Clinique. I sampled Clinique’s Moisture Surge 72 hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator and it really is quite beautiful. Not only does it feel great but at just $60, it’s well priced too.

Teresa said, “Clinique is a brand that you can depend on, it’s made by dermatologists, is allergy tested and 100 percent fragrance free which is important for many people. For anyone who has sensitive skin, Clinique is fantastic. No matter what your skin type, the moisture surge will suit you, and you only need to use a tiny amount, so it also offers excellent value.”

Having experienced 24 years as a beauty therapist, Teresa says she’s worked with numerous brands, but has never found a product range that is better value for money than Clinique.

Teresa said, “Up until April 19 we are offering a Clinique gift with any purchase over $60 so now’s a great time to invest in some Clinique Moisture Surge.”

John Anderson Pharmacy, located at 310-312 Wyndham Street, Shepparton, is open from 9am to 5:30pm, Monday to Thursday, 9am to 6pm Fridays and 9am to 1pm Saturdays. To enquire about the Clinique range, contact John Anderson Pharmacy on 5821 2596.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. John Anderson Pharmacy is a participating business in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.