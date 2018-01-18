Almost 8,000 rock it out to 80s icons Editor

THE rain may have made its presence felt, but that couldn’t dampen the spirits of crowd faithfuls at the weekend’s ‘A Day on the Green’ event held at Mitchelton Winery on Saturday.

Numbers neared eight thousands patrons for the iconic event, with crowds flocking to hear an array of Aussie favourites including Thirsty Merc and Daryl Braithwaite as well as headline act, rock legend Bryan Adams rocking out anthems like Summer of 69, (Everything I Do), I Do It For You and Please Forgive Me.

So popular was the headline act that one attendee in particular celebrated his 50th Bryan Adams concert during the event, with this his fourth ‘A Day on the Green’ concert this season alone!

Roundhouse entertainment promoter, Michael Newton says organisers were very happy with Saturday’s event.

“Despite the weather, spirits weren’t dampened by the rain. It was the fourth A Day On The Green event in Nagambie and was the first time an international act performed there.

“Bryan Adams and his band gave an incredible performance as did the other acts on the bill, Daryl Braithwaite and Thirsty Merc.”