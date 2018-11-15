Alternative solutions to feel good this summer

AT Verdure Naturopathy, Jodi Campbell prides herself on her passion to help others achieve their health goals.

As a registered nurse and naturopath, Jodi assesses all facets of her client’s lifestyle and works exclusively to assist in reaching your health target, whatever that may be.

Currently, Jodi has the perfect program to help attain and maintain body self-confidence this summer. If you commence the new Reset Program now, the first six-week portion would be completed by Christmas and you should certainly feel the results.

You can sign up alone, or save money and sign up as a group. Health objectives are easier to maintain in a group as you can lift each other up and hold one another accountable. It’s surely the easiest and most enjoyable way to achieve your health goal.

Jodi said, “Our aim is to start with the simple things like food and lifestyle. We also want to acknowledge that every body is different and we want clients to be able to love and appreciate themselves.”

Leading up to Christmas, now is a good time to start preparing to feel healthy. Visit Verdure Naturopathy at Shop 2/69 McLennan Street, Mooroopna, or give Jodi Campbell a call at 0408 356 044 to book an appointment.