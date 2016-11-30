An alternative approach to easing life’s burdens Nicholise Garner

ARE you stressed? Would you like a different perspective? Looking for ways to improve your life? Glimpse where you could be in five years’ time.

The Shepparton Wellbeing and Psychic Expo has gathered a diverse group of professional wellness and healing practitioners who offer an alternative approach to easing life’s burdens.

Held on Sunday, December 4 at the McIntosh Centre, Shepparton, guidance will be offered by psychics, tarot readers, palmists and other consultants and visitors can browse for other life enhancing products, including health and wellness practitioners, crystals, skincare products, jewellery, pendants, doTerra essential oils, and clothing and accessories.

Other products available will include Shea butter creams, hand-made soaps, Grace Cosmetics, crystal trees, pendulums, white sage, smudging feathers, Himalayan salt and crystal boxes. Modere personal care, health and wellness and home care products including Juice+, LeReve cruelty-free pure essential oils and perfumes and aromatherapy.

Other favourite products include Arbonne skin care, gluten free and vegan certified products and eco friendly soy wax candles from Hocus Pocus, which have crystals embedded at the bottom of the jar and a pendant on the outside charged under a full moon with a healing intention.

Free lectures and workshops will take place and tickets are $10 each or discounted tickets at holisticexpos.com.au/shepparton/

For further information, phone 0411 530 762 or visit holisticexpos.com.au/shepparton/