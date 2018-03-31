An Egg-Stravaganza of fun at SPC KidsTown Nicholise Garner

THE Easter Egg-Stravaganza egg hunts are back at KidsTown again this year.

KidsTown coordinator, Tracey Toy said, “We have been carefully liaising with the Easter Bunny during the lead up to this year’s hunts and he has told us that he will take some time out from his busy schedule to call in and see all of the boys and girls at KidsTown.”

The Easter Egg-Straveganza hunts will be bigger than ever this year.

“There is going to be two huge Easter egg hunts on the Thursday evening before the Easter break, with over 10,000 Easter eggs up for grabs,” Tracey said.

“A major component of the event on top of the hunts will be the jumping castles and the miniature railway train rides which will run into the evening.

“The miniature train riders will make their way around the landscaped miniature train track, while they are taking in the views of our five-acre adventure playground located between Shepparton and Mooroopna.

“By popular demand, the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance at the start of each hunt and hanging around for some photos while the hunts are happening,” Tracey said.

All this will be happening in addition to SPC KidsTown’s other fantastic attractions. Get to KidsTown this Thursday, March 29. Registrations open at 4pm. Five years and under will commence at 6pm and six years and over will commence at 6:30pm and participants are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to register.

A $3 registration fee is required for the Easter Egg Hunt, or $5 with a miniature train ride.

For more information, contact KidsTown on 5831 4213 or visit www.kidstown.org.au

