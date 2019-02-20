An extra 10 rail services for Shepparton

FROM Monday, April 1, an additional 10 weekly rail services will be introduced to the Shepparton line following upgrades made as part of the Shepparton Line Upgrade. The upgrades will also deliver up to a 20-minute travel time reduction between Melbourne and Shepparton.

The extension of an early morning Seymour train has made it possible for passengers to commute to work in Shepparton before 9am weekdays.

Two extra weekday trains have also been added, a mid-morning train from Shepparton to Melbourne and an afternoon peak service between Melbourne and Seymour.

The stabling upgrade allows two trains to be stored at Shepparton Station overnight, enabling the boost in services on the line.

Work is now underway on stage two of the Shepparton Line Upgrade, which will allow VLocity trains to travel to and from Shepparton for the first time.

During the next four weeks, crews will excavate 22 test pits and drill six boreholes between Nagambie and Shepparton to better understand ground conditions and soil quality in the project area.

This will inform the design of the stage two works, which includes platform extensions, level crossing upgrades, signalling and track upgrades and a new stabling facility north of Shepparton to house VLocity trains.

The new timetable will be available online at ptv.vic.gov.au and at staffed V/Line stations and from March 1.