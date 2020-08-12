An insider’s take on the current land sales boom

LOCAL real estate agent Rocky Gagliardi says he’s never seen the property market in Greater Shepparton so busy.

Even before COVID-19, the region was experiencing a building boom, which has continued, if not intensified, despite the pandemic.

Rocky, the principal at Gagliardi Scott Real Estate, is one of northern Victoria’s most notable real estate agents.

Born and raised in Shepparton, he now leads a team of property specialists, helping hundreds of new home builders find their dream location within Shepparton’s finest land estates.

“Land sales are out of control at the moment,” he said.

“Because our office has got such a variety of subdivisions, we’ve got a good feel of what the market is doing.

“It was ticking along like I’ve never seen it before, and that was before COVID-19, and then since the HomeBuilder program was announced, it’s been even busier.

“We’re having a boom.”

According to Rocky, who started his career back in 1998, the region’s real estate market has been slowly but surely picking up over the last four or five years, but that pace has increased over the last 12 months.

Rocky and his team are the sales agents for Seven Creeks Estate, Providence Field, Windsor Park, Meadow Wood, Woodlands Estate, The Vines and Sanctuary Park.

“There are new, young communities here,” he said.

“Shepparton is such a multicultural society, and there’s a lot of diverse activity that happens here that spins off and creates confidence and money in the area, and now house prices are really taking another gear up.

“You’ve got house price brackets I never thought ten years ago we’d break – I’m talking million-dollar brackets, $900,000 brackets, that’s because a lot of building has happened where they’re building $800,000 or $900,000 homes.

“That’s pretty exciting in Shepparton, I think we’re in a really good place.”