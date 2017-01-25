An insight into our SAM David Lee

TAKING a walk behind the scenes of Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) with director, Rebecca Coates really shows you why there is a need for a purpose built museum, and with over 3,500 works in the museum’s collection, there are exciting times ahead for SAM.

Rebecca said, “One of the council town clerks had a vision for what Shepparton should be for the residents and community and in 1936 opened the town’s first museum after realising the need for an outlet to engage the community in arts, culture and theatre. And of course 80 years on, we have equally visionaries who are getting behind how the arts and culture can play a key role in a range of things from economic growth, jobs and training, education, and leisure time.

“We have a lot of support in the community and beyond from people who are genuinely excited about the possibility of the project. It will provide the chance to show our history and show more of who we are and that’s what brings a place alive and what makes a space exciting. It makes people want to be part of a good story. I hope that in this project, at a certain point, people will look back and say we helped get that off the ground and leave a legacy for future generations.

“It’s a hugely exciting project. New museum projects like this don’t come around all that often. This is the main museum project being built in regional Australia at the moment that the whole of Australia is looking at, as it shows what is capable in modern museum building.

“The whole of the spotlight across Australia will be on Shepparton in two years time when the new SAM opens. People will look at it and go wow; we really have to visit Shepparton, it’s a really happening space.

“To come in during such exciting times is incredible.

“Good exhibitions and museum projects of this kind have the ability to imbed themselves in a growing cultural memory. You mark moments and occasions through where you were, what you saw and how it made you feel and that’s where these types of projects transcend the practical experience to become a moment in time. It’s a gift to be part of.

“When the new SAM opens it will give us the opportunity to engage the community through internships and getting them physically involved in the building process, through landscaping and more. We can engage the Indigenous community to get involved in an Indigenous garden, which will require ongoing support and work.

“We will be able to hold great exhibitions, and be able to share the stories of the exhibitions through a number of different ways. Right now we have quite a limited space, so we are limited to what we can do.

“We have many hidden gems that the new museum will allow for us to share with the community.

“This is a big project, but in the meantime, SAM has a range of really exciting list of projects and programs and exhibitions. I encourage the community to come in and get involved.”