An invitation to all crafty folk Nicholise Garner

CRAFTALIVE is returning to the McIntosh Centre at the Shepparton Showgrounds, with an even larger show this year.

CraftAlive event manager, Rachael Karpman said, “The event, held from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28, focuses on learning, creating and shopping for the best and newest products in the craft world.”

The show has everything from supplies to finished goods with exhibitors both local and interstate.

Rachael said, “This is a must-not-miss year, with more exhibitors of all crafty kinds and more workshops than ever before. There are 30 classes available over the weekend with all-day demonstrations in fabric dying, hand quilting, embroidery, scrapbooking and more, so come down and get hands-on with the best in the craft world!”

A big part of the show is about learning the latest techniques and how to get more out of your sewing machine.

Rachel said, “We have 70 exhibitors coming both locally and interstate and Shepparton has always been a great show with the region obviously very crafty. We have always found the Shepparton locals to be smart crafters … they know what they’re doing and tend to like to stay on top of the latest in the craft industry.”

Open from 9:30am to 4:30pm, entry is $15 for adults and $12 concession or go to www.craftalive.com.au to take advantage of their low $11 online price. Follow CraftAlive on Facebook for all up to date information. You can also sign up for ‘Quilts of Hope’ at www.quiltsofhope.com.au/ to support children living with cancer.