Anaconda doing the job government should

It is somewhat disconcerting when you take a moment to consider, how in a country as affluent as Australia purports to be, where the government’s most important accomplishment is how much money they have accumulated in their coffers as a surplus. At the same time, they have completely abrogated their combined responsibilities to some of the most pressing social issues this country faces. So much so that community groups and industry are obliged to take matters in hand to address them when the government doesn’t.

People are doing it tough across the country, yet it is Shepparton that features as an area with one of the highest levels of homelessness we have to offer. According to Celia Adams, CEO of Beyond Housing, they address over 2000 cases of homelessness a year while on any one night more than 300 people will be working through some degree of homelessness.

Stepping up to the mark as socially responsible citizens, the management at Anaconda have provided 20 two-man tents that will be used as emergency temporary housing for some of those now sleeping rough.

Responding to, and seeking to draw attention to the issue, Josiah Shala, a presenter at the radio station Hit 96.9 recently did four days living a homeless experience, couch surfing, staying in crisis accommodation, sleeping in his car and finally sleeping rough in the Maude St Mall.

It is a problem that is not going to go away unless the government, as it is with many other issues facing the country, come to realise that higher ends of society can take care of their own needs, their job is to look out for those that can’t. Anaconda is to be commended for their initiative.