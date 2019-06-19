Another $500 generously raised for kids

Last week, the generosity of locals continued with another $500 cheque for Give Me Five For Kids (GM5FK) donated by members of the Kiwanis Club of Mooroopna.

Club president, Tony Nappa said, “The vision of Kiwanis locally is to help one child at a time and we are proud to have committed the funds for such a great cause.”

Now in its 25th year, GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser and has raised over $2.5 million for paediatric wards of locals hospitals and children’s health-related charities.