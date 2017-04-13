Another big win for Shepparton Nicholise Garner

PROMINENT Gold Coast business Lloyds Auctions are often featured in the media for both their auction and community initiatives. With a worldwide audience, Lloyds approached the Shepparton Motor Museum to host their planned Victorian auction event.

I spoke to Shepparton Motor Museum curator, Graeme Balfour to discuss this turn of events. Graeme has been a part of the Shepparton Motor Museum since its inception some five years ago and has seen the museum grow and develop in leaps and bounds over its short life span. Graeme said, “This is a real coup, not only for the motor museum, but for Greater Shepparton.” Graeme said he and museum patron, Jim Andreadis, were particularly excited that Lloyds chose Shepparton over their original plan to host a Victorian auction in Melbourne.

It really is evident that great things happen in Shepparton and this is another example of such, bringing Shepparton once again, to a world stage just as the International Volleyball competition leaves.

The Shepparton Motor Museum is clearly holding its own, having already developed a reputation and strong ties with car enthusiasts nationally.

This auction is going to put the Shepparton Motor Museum and in turn, Greater Shepparton on the fast track, drawing interest far and wide from some heavy hitters when Lloyds come to town April 29 with the auction starting at 12pm sharp.

Originally Lloyds were to supply the vehicles for auction but Graeme proudly told me that through their extensive data base and connections made over the past five years, the motor museum has secured most of the 50 or so vehicles to be auctioned. Graeme said, “We had an overwhelming response to our call out for classic vehicles to be auctioned and given the huge number of enquiries, the potential for further auction events is highly likely. Lloyds are already proposing an annual Shepparton Classic Car auction, which is thrilling.”

Graeme is humble in his achievements at the Shepparton Motor Museum and told me, “Personally, I just feel so proud that all of the vehicle owners put their faith and trust in us to look after their prize possession. Recently I was incredibly surprised to receive an award from the Victorian Historic Racing Register in appreciation of my support. I was absolutely shocked, it was a truly humbling experience.”

Jim Andreadis, who along with Lloyd Mawson, helped establish the motor museum, is thrilled to see an international spotlight on Shepparton. Jim said, “I think it could be transformative for the museum and for Shepparton as the auction will be promoted not only in the region but also nationally and internationally. This is a game changer if we embrace it. It’s excellent exposure with online streaming to 60,000 to 80,000 viewers and participants, who will all be made aware of the museum, Emerald Bank and Greater Shepparton.”

The Shepparton Motor Museum at Emerald Bank is definitely worth a visit and is a wonderful drawcard for Shepparton. For more information contact Graeme on 5823 5833, follow them on Facebook or visit www.sheppartonmotormuseumandcollectibles.com.au

Keep an eye on the ‪www.lloydsauctions.com.au website for auction and bidding information.