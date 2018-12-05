Another great, green summer of outdoor concerts

ICONIC Australian outdoor music event series A Day on the Green kicked off its 18th season last weekend with a massive line-up of national and international acts scheduled for their 2018/19 calendar.

For nearly two decades, A Day on the Green has entertained with its exceptional ethos of great food, wine and music presented in majestic outdoor venues. Many audiences have amassed unforgettable musical memories thanks to A Day on the Green and over time the events have gained exponential popularity.

The concerts will be running from now until April, with an array of artists from a mix of genres performing at gorgeous outdoor locations across Australia.

A Day on the Green is proud to be collaborating again with the team responsible for RNB Fridays, bringing the second instalment of RNB Vine Days to its February roster. The stellar line-up includes international acts Nelly, Craig David, All Saints, Amerie and YO! MAFIA performing all their hits on outdoor stages nationally.

Also performing in February, there will be a great series of concerts featuring iconic Australian artists John Butler Trio, Missy Higgins, Dan Sultan and Stella Donnelly. This line-up will play only one Victorian show on Saturday, February 9 at All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, so be sure to snag a ticket before they sell out.

There are many other great events included as part of the A Day on the Green 2018/19 calendar and several have either sold out already or are selling fast. Give the gift of music this Christmas and treat your beloved family and friends to an unforgettable evening of stellar sounds, fine wine and delicious food. Be sure to visit www.adayonthegreen.com.au to see the full line-up of shows and to secure a ticket.