Another six great Business Awards’ nominees

WEEK three nominations for the 2019 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards have been received and six businesses have been named as being outstanding in their nominated category.

One Sweet Baker has been nominated under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category; AJ’s Moto Direct has received a nomination under the Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign category; Kaiela Arts manager Angie Russi has been nominated for the Entrepreneur of the Year category; Knight St Multi-Age Learning Centre has received a nomination for the Customer Service – Professional Services category; Kate Nash from Kevin Hicks Real Estate has received a nomination for the Customer Service – Retail category; and KitchenWise Shepparton has been nominated for the Customer Service – Trade category.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, with nominations for the business awards closing on Friday, September 13.

The community will have until this time to nominate the region’s businesses under 13 categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year (which incorporates three sub-categories – Tourism Hospitality, Accommodation and Attractions and Festivals), Customer Service Award (which incorporates three sub-categories – Professional Services, Retail Services and Trade Services), Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year, the Business Award (which incorporates three sub-categories – Professional Service of the Year, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year), and of course, the illustrious Hall of Fame Award.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.