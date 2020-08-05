Appreciating the work of aged care workers

1 of 2

SHEPPARTON Retirement Villages is this week paying tribute to all employees as they celebrate Aged Care Employee Day on Friday, August 7.

“There is no better time to recognise the amazing work our staff do each and every day under extremely difficult circumstances,” interim chief executive officer, Greg Pullen said this week.

“Aged Care is under the spotlight given the number of COVID-19 cases across many facilities in the Melbourne and metropolitan area. Our hearts go out to the residents and families, but also to the staff,” Mr Pullen said.

This Friday, Shepparton Retirement Villages will be officially acknowledging all 464 staff for the dedicated work they are doing.

COVID-19 has brought about new ways to work within aged care, increased infection control, and new rules and regulations on top of an already stretched industry.

“It is only right we stop to acknowledge the work our staff do and thank them most sincerely,” Mr Pullen said.