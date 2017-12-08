Apprentice of the year an electric announcement David Lee

OVER 200 apprentices, employers, sponsors and GOTAFE trainers cheered on as each recipient of the trade awards were announced at last night’s GOTAFE Annual Trade Awards, with Joseph Brooks from Waaia taking out the top prize of the GOTAFE’s 2017 Apprentice of the Year for Shepparton and Seymour Campuses.

50 awards were presented to outstanding pre-apprentices, and apprentices in their first, second, third and fourth years from the automotive, building and construction, electrical, engineering, hairdressing and beauty, hospitality, baking and plumbing learning areas.

Joseph, an electrical apprentice, was one of the eight final year apprentices who were awarded the Outstanding Apprentice Achievement Award for their respective learning areas.

Joseph recently completed Certificate III in Electrotechnology (Electrician) (UEE30811) with GOTAFE and is now working with CVGT and Howden Enterprises. He competed in the WorldSkills Regional Competition this year, receiving a Bronze medal, is president of the Nathalia Young Farmers and also enjoys kickboxing, reading, travelling.

Joseph said, “I’m honoured to be nominated. I have enjoyed my learning experience at GOTAFE and have always felt supported by my trainers. GOTAFE has provided me with technical and interpersonal skills. I’ve been able to tap into the experience and expertise of my trainers.”

GOTAFE trainer, Darren Cook found Joseph to be a very conscientious student who always tried hard.

“Joseph is truly interested in the subject matter and challenges us as trainers as he often asks curly questions or clarifies the reason why. As trainers, we need to be organised when we know Joe is in the class.

“I worked at the abattoirs loading trucks for six months after finishing school and then applied for an electrical apprenticeship.

“Joseph plans to continue working in the electrical industry and would like to get involved in solar and battery storage work. GOTAFE wishes him the greatest success.”