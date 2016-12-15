Apprentice of the year announced David Lee

50 take home awards

MORE than 220 apprentices, employers, sponsors and GOTAFE trainers were witness to 50 of the region’s outstanding pre-apprentices and apprentices being awarded last week, during the GOTAFE Trade Awards. But it was the announcement of the winner of the prestigious 2016 Apprentice of the Year that made the night, with automotive apprentice, Matthew Williams taking out this year’s top prize.

Awards were presented to those in their first, second, third and fourth years from the automotive, building and construction, electrical, engineering, hairdressing and beauty, hospitality, baking and plumbing learning areas.

Matthew recently completed Certificate III in Automotive Mechanical Technology (Light Vehicle) (AUR30612) with GOTAFE and is now working at Williams Garage in Euroa.

Matthew said, “I started out farming and then joined the Airforce as an Aviation Firefighter for six years. After the Airforce, I worked at a fire safety business and in 2014 commenced my mature age apprenticeship with Williams Garage.

“I love my trade and doing what I’m doing. I’ve started to help out with the office work and developing my leadership skills. I am now able to work across every area of the family business.

“My GOTAFE journey was straight forward. The knowledge I gained from my trainers was excellent and I felt I could turn to them with any question. If they didn’t know the answer they would find out. I felt we were all treated equally, with mutual respect.

“If you are thinking about undertaking a mature age apprenticeship, I advise you to go for it. You can make it work.”

GOTAFE trainer, Joe Rachele found Matthew to be an eager student who was always ready to learn.

“Matthew is a good listener, very polite and is always willing to help others. As a mature age apprentice, he came to us with real world experience, good mechanical knowledge and a mature approach to his work. He showed his classmates great respect and patience.”

Matthew plans to continue working in the family business and is considering gaining auto-electrical qualifications in the future.