Aquaholics take on meander for last hoorah David Lee

AFTER hitting the water to take on the Murray River for the past six years, the local Aquaholics team have just completed their final ever leg of the Murray Charity Meander.

This year, Andrew and Linda Prentice, Tom Garrett, Tom Brain, Mike Osmond and first timer, Tony Walshe entered the water in Mildura on Saturday, February 25 and took on the 11 locks alongside 18 other boats to enjoy the fun, and often hysteria, created by participants, supporters and onlookers during the meander, with the team adding an extra $30,000 to their total tally of more than $144,000 for the OTIS Foundation during the six years.

Aquaholics team member, Linda Prentice said, “This year we had lots of fundraising along the way. One team ran a fishing competition, one ran a standup paddle board competition and of course there were sales of raffle tickets along the river. Our team painted aqua and hot pink nail polish and charged $1 a nail, or $10 not to have them painted! We also had a challenge where we had people put money up to see if we can paint someone’s nails who didn’t want them done! We made $800 last year from painting nails alone.

“On Wednesday last week, we ran a pirate day where we dressed up and scared a few souls along the river. We sold a few raffle tickets under threat of walking the plank.

“Our fundraising efforts this year came from a mighty team effort and we’d like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to the Shepparton businesses and community who supported us.

“For the final leg we aimed to cross Lake Alexandrina on Saturday morning to the mouth near Goolwa. Three years ago it was too rough for us to cross the lake itself, but this year we were able to, which was very exciting.

“Our final dinner was on Saturday night in Victor Harbour where we had our final farewell as a team.

“I’m in the Horizon Committee so will continue next year by land.”

“We won the enterpirse award again this year for raising over $30,000.