Aquamoves scores awards

AQUAMOVES has beaten fierce competition from the state’s leading leisure facilities to bring home three major awards at the recent Aquatics and Recreation Victoria (ARV) Industry Awards held at the Peninsula Docklands in Melbourne.

This year, Aquamoves claimed the top prize in three categories including the Swim Teacher for Person’s with a Disability Award, won by Fernando Saraiva, the Marketing and Communications Award, won by James Harrison and Megan Howard and the Group Exercise Instructor Award, won by Linda McKenzie.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Community, Kaye Thomson said the results from this year’s awards night, which in the past has been characteristically dominated by the metropolitan facilities, is proof that as a regional facility, Aquamoves is at the top of its game in the industry.

“To claim the number one spot in three of the major categories up against our city counterparts is an incredible achievement for the centre and a fantastic acknowledgement for the talented and hardworking team,” Ms Thomson said.

Aquamoves centre manager, Marcus Cook said, “Our staff are invested in the local community and have a strong vision for its future. We are 100 percent committed to giving each and every person who comes into contact with us our very best, so we can continue to improve the health and fitness of the Greater Shepparton community one individual at a time.”

Additional members of the Aquamoves team were also acknowledged for their outstanding performance after receiving nominations including the Swim Instructor Award (Ashleigh Dunning), the Customer Service Award (Kyrra Rea) and the Membership Sales Award (Megan Howard).