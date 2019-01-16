Are you a proud Rat of Tobruk descendant?

ANY locals who are a descendant of a Rat of Tobruk are being given the chance to meet and talk with other descendants as part of the only surviving Rats of Tobruk Association in Australia.

In World War II, a large number of men from the Goulburn Valley and North East District fought at Tobruk (Libya), during the historic 242 day siege. The men who fought at Tobruk during the siege become known as the mighty Rats of Tobruk and following the war, the Goulburn Valley and North East District had a very active sub-branch of the Rats of Tobruk Association. Due to a reduced number of surviving veterans, the local association closed down, but there is still one association remaining in Melbourne.

Rats of Tobruk Association Inc membership officer and proud son of a rat, Mike Kiernan said, “A number of years ago the then surviving veteran members decided to open membership to descendants of Tobruk veterans. Since then our membership has grown to over 500 descendants from across Australia.

“There are still a number of original rats who regularly attend our meetings and functions, including our president, Bob Semple.

“I would like to encourage any descendants of Rats of Tobruk living in the Goulburn Valley and North East District to consider joining our association.”

More information about the association and the Siege of Tobruk can be found at www.ratsoftobrukassociation.org.au

Anyone interested in joining can send an email to [email protected] for further information.