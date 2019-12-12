Are you ready for Christmas?

At this busy time of year, belongings can be easily lost or damaged and accidents can happen – that’s when contents insurance becomes important. Whether you rent or own your home, contents insurance protects your household goods from theft, fire, storm and accidental breakage.

Step 1: Review your contents policy

Check that your home contents insurance covers the replacement cost of belongings that are damaged, destroyed or lost.

Check out the free home contents calculator at www.gmcu.com.au; you might be surprised how much it would cost to replace all your contents.

If you don’t have contents insurance cover, it’s quick and easy to get a quote and apply on the GMCU website.

Step 2: Update your home contents policy

You might need to increase your cover to include Christmas gifts or other recent purchases. Mobile items, such as iPads, phones and fitness trackers, can be listed and covered as portable items.

Step 3: Keep the proof and snap before you wrap

Receipts, valuations, invoices and photographs can be required as proof of purchase if you need to make an insurance claim. Take a quick photo of gifts before you wrap them as a precaution.

Step 4: Check if there are any additional discounts available

You might receive a discount if you have multiple policies with one insurance company, such as building, contents and motor vehicle policies.

Step 5: Stay safe and have a very merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year.