Arm yourself with drug, alcohol and mental health skills David Lee

WITH a rise in mental health and drug and alcohol issues across the Greater Shepparton area, it is important for family, friends and carers of those who may be affected by these issues to know what the best ways are to handle an incident if it should arise.

Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative will be hosting an Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid Training course to assist Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander friends and family experiencing mental health problems. The course will take participants through learning the signs and symptoms of mental health problems, where and how to get help and what sort of help has been shown by research to be effective.

The event, which has been organised by the Mental Health & Housing Alliance Hume Goulburn Valley and the Victorian Department of Health & Human Services, in conjunction with Girraway Ganyi Consultancy, will be facilitated by accredited mental health first aid instructor, AJ Williams, who has had over 23 years’ experience in health and community services.

Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative aboriginal mental health project worker, Heather Loryman said, “We have the largest Aboriginal population in Victoria her in Shepparton.

“Mental health and drug and alcohol related issues are so prevalent here and it affects everybody, so it is important for those who are dealing with somebody or caring for somebody with drug, alcohol or mental health related issues to learn skills to handle a situation that arises before professionals arrive.

“Indigenous people present different symptoms and it is important to know the difference and what to look out for.

“This is for the whole community. It’s for families, friends and those who care for Indigenous people, so I encourage those who would like to know more to come along.”

The course will be held on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 from 9am to 4pm at the Rumbalara Aged Care Facility, 95 Ford Road, Shepparton.

If you require transport, or wish to find out more, contact Heather Loryman on 0488 600 760 or email [email protected]