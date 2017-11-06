Arrests made following recent burglary spree David Lee

FOLLOWING a spate of burglaries across the Greater Shepparton area over the past month, Shepparton Police have arrested a 17 year old and in a separate incident charged an 18 year old on Wednesday last week.

A 17 year old Shepparton male was arrested on Wednesday last week and interviewed over commercial burglaries in the Shepparton area throughout October. The male was charged with 10 burglary matters including three attempted burglaries, four thefts, one theft of motor vehicle, one attempted arson, one going equipped to steal and one driving whilst disqualified.

The male has fronted court on Thursday morning and was remanded until November 13 to come back before the children’s court in Shepparton.

An 18 year old male was also charged on Wednesday for offences including aggravated burglary, theft and theft of a motor vehicle from the home. The male was bailed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates Court on February 19, 2018.

Another Shepparton boy, 16, was arrested on Tuesday last week in relation to other burglary offences in the Shepparton area dating back to December 2016.

Greater Shepparton Police Service Area crime prevention officer, Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson said, “There are approximately 65,000 people in the Greater Shepparton community and in this instance a very small number of offenders have committed crimes that caused harm to a far greater number of people in our community… but a 65,000 strong community is our strength, a lot of eyes and ears to help keep everyone safe, so I urge everyone to report anything you believe is suspicious.

“Do not under-value the importance of your knowledge of your neighbourhood and your neighbours.

“If you see some ‘likely types’ on the move in your area, or you answer the door to someone who then does the ‘dash,’ contact 000 with a description and police will attempt to at least identify those involved.”

Shepparton Police, Detective Acting Sargent Gary Dean said, “The charges that have been laid are in relation to a number of reported incidences that have occurred at Shepparton businesses and homes recently.

“It is important that the community keep their eyes peeled and report anything that seems suspicious.

“Also, where possible, it is important to install security cameras as they are a very useful tool when trying to identify those who have committed the offences.”

Further investigations are continuing with relation to a string of other offences.