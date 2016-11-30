Art made from detritus David Lee

SOME might view the latest installation of the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) Drawing Wall as a constellation made of trash, but the artwork, created by artist and Victorian College of the Arts teacher, Elizabeth Gower, has a deeper meaning.

The Drawing Wall #25 is a reworking of 365 Rotations, a piece that Gower developed for the National Gallery of Victoria’s Melbourne Now, 2013-14 and AC Institute, New York, 2014. It integrates advertising collateral from Shepparton based businesses such as SPC Ardmona and Campbell’s Soups, connecting her work to the regional food production industry.

Gower has held over 30 individual exhibitions in Australia and overseas, including shows at Cite Internationale des Arts Gallery, Paris, 2007, the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, 2002, Monash University Museum of Art, Melbourne, 2011 and Cubism and Australian Art, Heide Museum of Modern Art, Melbourne, 2009.

Elizabeth said, “The works are made from detritus; everyday packaging, tea bag tags, junk mail, food labels, logos and price tags. Most of my work is made from found materials.

“The shapes represent a mandala or flower, the inside of an apple when you cut it open and the piece as a whole mirrors the transience of consumption and out culture.

“The arrangement is slightly suggestive of a constellation, which brings it back to human nature.

“It draws attention to another way of viewing the world and is a metaphor for using something familiar and then taking people on an aesthetic journey somewhere else.”

Drawing Wall #25: Elizabeth Gower will be on display until Sunday, February 12, 2017.