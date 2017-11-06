Art that is more than it seems David Lee

IF YOU look hard enough at Coburg based artist, Jon Campbell’s installation on the SAM Drawing Wall, you will notice that the abstract looking piece is more than it seems.

Campbell is known for his irreverent humour and his explorations with text and design and his subject matter is eclectic, where he uses Aussie slang, colloquialisms and well-worn phrases. In his latest installation there is a very typically used word in Aussie slang…in fact while standing there interviewing him, I caught myself saying this word quite a few times.

Campbell said, “In a design sense I work with spaces around the letters of the word to start to abstract the letters so it takes the viewer a moment to figure out what it says. It really engages people.

“I’ve been using the word I have installed on the drawing wall for about 20 years. It’s out of everyday language. I say this word myself probably around 1,000 times a day.

“This kind of piece has a very conversational and positive vibe to it.”