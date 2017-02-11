Artists to break the limits of convention David Lee

SPLINTER contemporary artists are set to present ‘Beyond the Pale,’ an exhibition of visual art on show at the Kyabram Town Hall from Tuesday, February 7 until Saturday, April 29.

Contemporary artists are expected to break the limits of convention, explore the possibilities of free expression and present ground-breaking ideas in a visual way.

In the exhibition, the tools of expression have been changed by the exclusion of colour. Splinter’ artists do not see this as an art form that is devoid of interest or excitement, but an opportunity to explore the possibilities of black and white and the shades between.

Strong black, blinding white and all of the tones between can convey mood and tell a story. There is a poetic element that gains intensity without the imposition of bright colour, or any colour for that matter.

The absence of colour does not restrict or limit the visual artist but opens up a whole new world of subtle or powerful sensory expression.

Splinter’ member, Kaye Poulton, who came up with the idea, said, “Beyond the Pale originally meant outside a regulated fenced area but now it refers to anything outside certain boundaries or conventions.”

The official opening will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 11 at the Kyabram Town Hall, with all members of the public are welcome to attend.

Kyabram Town Hall is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and is located at 199-209 Allan Street, Kyabram.

For further information, find ‘Splinter Contemporary Artists’ on Facebook.