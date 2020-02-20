ATO says it’s time for business to move to myGovID

On 27 March, the ATO and 26 other government agencies will retire the decade old AUSkey and the Manage ABN Connections login credentials. This means anyone who uses the ATO’s Business Portal or a range of other government online services will need to setup and use myGovID.

The myGovID app is available to download to your smart device, using security features in your device such as fingerprint, face or password to help keep your information secure. This is to protect your identity and help stop other people accessing your information.

Once the app is set up, the business owner will need to link their myGovID to their business using the authorisation service called Relationship Authorisation Manager (RAM) and authorise employee access.

ATO chief digital officer, John Dardo said, “Most people will find myGovID solves a lot of problems they had with AUSkey and encourages them to make the move from AUSkey to myGovID now before AUSkey retires.”

Don’t leave it to the last minute, get set up today. Download the myGovID app and link it to a business using RAM. Find out more at ato.gov.au/mygovid