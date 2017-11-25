Australia votes ‘Yes’ David Lee

57 percent of voters in Murray vote in favour of Same Sex Marriage

ON Wednesday last week, the results were released for the Same Sex Marriage vote and the people of Australia have shown their support, with 61.6 percent voting in favour, including 57 percent of voters in the Murray electorate.

Of the 150 Federal Electoral Divisions, 133 recorded a majority ‘Yes’ response, and 17 Federal Electoral Divisions recorded a majority No response.

12,727,920 million people participated in the voluntary survey, representing 79.5 percent of the more than 16 million eligible Australians.

Following the release of the results, both sides of government have stated that they are hoping that a decision on the law change will be made by Christmas this year.

Local resident, and Goulburn Valley Pride Inc. committee member, Damien Stevens spoke with The Adviser, saying that he was very pleased, excited and happy with the result, and it means he will be able to marry his partner of 10 years in April next year to celebrate their decade being together.

“This is wonderful for many LGBTI people who want to get married,” Damien said.

“Personally this was the result I expected having worked with the LGBTI+ community. There has been a gradual increase and swell of support for marriage equality from our broader community.

“Although unnecessary, this survey has provided the clarity on paper that the government said it wanted surrounding marriage equality and Australia has spoken.

“In Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull’s words, ‘An overwhelming number of people responded to the survey and an overwhelming number voting in favour.’

“Both Turnbull and Bill Shorten want this sorted by Christmas. There are bills tabled right now.

“There are hundreds of local LGBTI people that this affects and thousands more family members, friends and allies that this indirectly affects.

“Marriage provides the loving, committed, safe and legally binding relationship on paper that people who want to enter into marriage can now do. But there is still work to do.”