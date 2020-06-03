Australian National Piano Award has continued Council support

THE Australian National Piano Award (ANPA) is a piano competition held at Riverlinks Eastbank every two years. The competition began in 1992 and has built its reputation in the past three decades to now sit as Australia’s second most prestigious piano competition, after the Sydney International Piano Competition.

Greater Shepparton City Council pledged its support to the Australian National Piano Award, approving funding of $121,000 for the competitions to be held in 2023 and 2025 at the last Council meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 ANPA was postponed until 2021, pushing the future competitions out to 2023 and 2025.

Council acknowledged the event is one of international significance and it has the ability to enhance the image of Greater Shepparton and that it puts the region on the ‘cultural map’ nationally and across the world.

The ANPA boosts our cultural tourism, which will be important as the region looks to recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 emergency. Approximately 30 percent of attendees will come from outside the catchment area.

“Council is proud to continue its support of the Australian National Piano Award,” Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah said.

“The competition brings people from around Australia to see our great region and only enhances our reputation as a major event hot spot.”