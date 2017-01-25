Australians once again ‘happy little Vegemites’ David Lee

VEGEMITE will once again be in the hands of an Australian company, after Bega Cheese announced it had secured one of Australia’s favourite spreads as part of a $460M deal with the Australian and New Zealand arm of US-based global food giant, Mondelez International.

As well as Vegemite, the deal includes Bonox and ZoOsh salad dressings and other products, using the KRAFT brand under licence for products such as peanut butter, nut spreads, processed cheese slices, ambient cheese spread, mayonnaise, parmesan cheese, KRAFT Easy Mac and KRAFT Mac & Cheese, as well as the Port Melbourne site. Philadelphia is not included in the sale.

Bega Cheese executive chairman, Barry Irvin said, “The wonderful heritage and values that Vegemite represents and its importance to Australian culture makes its combination with Bega Cheese truly exciting.

“This acquisition will be value accretive in its own right, strategically important and company making. These iconic brands alongside the Bega brand are strong building blocks to enable Bega Cheese to become a great consumer goods business.

“In addition to Vegemite and the other brands being undeniably iconic, the people we are taking on are very impressive and will play an important role in growing the merged business.

“We look forward to welcoming the new employees to Bega Cheese and are excited about the opportunities which will be created by bringing them and the MDLZ Grocery Business together with Bega Cheese.”