Australia’s largest water saving project on-track for completion

WORKS are well underway for the Connections Project’s installation of new pipelines and automated, state-of-the-art irrigation delivery network for the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District (GMID).

On-track for 2020 completion, this $2 billion Victorian and Australian Government investment is continuing to convert the GMID from an ageing, leaking inefficient system to a modern delivery network. Now more than 80 percent complete, the project is on target to achieve its key objective of a total of 429GL water savings by October 2020

Project director Frank Fisseler said, “We are seeing farm businesses expand, innovate and diversify in response to the secure water supply via this efficient system.”

The Connections Project 2019 annual works program will see more than 100km of pipeline installed, decommissioning of more than 200km of channel, installation of more than 50 regulators, remediation of more than 5km of channel and actioning more than 500 meters.

The $2 billion Connections Project is Australia’s largest water savings and irrigation modernisation project and is funded by the Australian and Victorian governments.