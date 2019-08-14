Awareness required regarding risks on rural roads

Research released by the Australian Road Safety Foundation (ARSF) reveals that one in three Australian drivers admit they are more likely to undertake risky behaviour on rural roads.

The startling new research has been released in conjunction with Rural Road Safety Month. Running from August 1 to 31, Rural Road Safety Month is a community-based awareness initiative that calls on everyday road users to jump in the driver seat of regional road safety.

Worryingly, not even having children in the car is a deterrent for taking risks behind the wheel, with one in two rural drivers admitting to speeding, using their mobile phone or driving distracted while their own kids are in the car, compared to one in three metro drivers.

Added to this, one third of rural road users admit to taking risks behind the wheel while someone else’s children are in the car in comparison to one quarter of metro drivers.

ARSF Founder and CEO Russell White urged Australians – both regional and city based – to take ownership for their role in reducing the rural road toll.

“While there are a number of factors that contribute to the regional road toll, its everyday Australians that hold the key to safer roads,” Mr White said.

“The research has told us that drivers are taking risks on rural roads because they’re either less likely to get caught or perceive there to be fewer dangers.”

Backed by the Australian Government and long-time sponsor Suncorp, businesses, community groups and individuals are encouraged to choose road safety and get involved by hosting a local awareness-raising event.

For more information or to find out how to get involved, visit ​www.arsf.com.au​