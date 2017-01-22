Ballarat Beer Festival ready to rock David Lee

CRAFT beer enthusiasts can rejoice with the historic town of Ballarat again transforming into ‘Beerllarat’ for a weekend in January, after the announcement of the much anticipated return of the annual Ballarat Beer Festival.

Held at the City Oval on Saturday, January 21 the Ballarat Beer Festival is bigger and better than ever, with over 200 different styles of beers and ciders to tantalise festival goers’ taste buds from independently Australian owned craft brewers, accompanied with a day of live summer music.

Showcasing over 40 brewers, including the likes of Coopers, Pirate Life, Brooklyn Brewery, Hawkers and Two Birds, festival attendees will be treated to 20 new release beers never before tasted and summer delights, never before seen in Ballarat.

The music line-up is also causing excitement, boasting musical acts such as The Rifle Birds, Michael Meeking, The Lost Souls, The Houndlings, This Way North, Thee Gravy Train Four and Melbourne rock scene favourites, Dallas Crane.

Ballarat Beer Festival director, Ric Dexter said the original craft beer festival just keeps getting better each year.

“Before being festival director, I went to the festival a few times and it was one of the best, most enjoyable festivals I’ve ever been to.

“It’s relaxed, it’s calm, the crowd is beautifully well behaved and it’s a fantastic event for everyone, not just those who have a passion for really great beer,” Ric said.

The Summer Spectacular edition of the festival features several new family friendly activities for punters to partake in, such as a human size foosball as part of the ‘Beerllarat Olympics,’ alongside an assortment of family-friendlyand drinking-friendly games for a fun day out.

Rounding the festival out is the degustation dinner on the festival eve, entertaining guests with a ‘he said she said’ themed event where foods will be matched with craft beers from the festival by the renowned Beer Diva and Professor Pilsner.

Tickets are priced from $50 and can be purchased via

www.ballaratbeerfestival.com.au