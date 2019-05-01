Ballot positions drawn

David Lee
CANDIDATES LEARN POSITION OF NAMES… From left, Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) representatives, Jo Backway and Kay Tyers drawing the ballot positions with AEC returning officer for Nicholls, Craig Rickards supervising. Photo: Katelyn Morse.
THE eight candidates vying for the seat of Murray/Nicholls in the upcoming Federal Election were each nominated their order on the ballot paper last week using the method of double randomisation.

The Nationals candidate, Damian Drum was drawn in first position, Independent candidate, Jeremy Parker was drawn in second position, Independent candidate, Andrew Bock was drawn in third position, United Australia Party candidate, Stewart Hine was drawn in fourth position, Australian Labor Party candidate, Bill Lodwick was drawn in fifth position, Australian Greens Party candidate, Nickee Freeman was drawn in sixth position, One Nation candidate, Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell was drawn in seventh position and Independent candidate, Nigel Hicks was drawn in eighth position.

