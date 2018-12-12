Bandits break the bank

1 of 2

CAMPASPE Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for help after thieves damaged an ATM and stole money from a Tongala bank overnight.

It is believed two males attended the Mangan Street bank shortly before 3am this morning and used an excavator to break into the front wall of the bank, causing significant damage to both the building and an ATM.

The pair stole a number of cash boxes to an unknown value before activating the alarm and fleeing.

It is believed the excavator, along with a truck located behind the bank, was stolen from an address on Apollo Drive, Shepparton about 1.15am.

Witnesses have reported seeing a white dual cab and dark grey wagon near the front of the bank about a short time before police were called.

Investigators believe both vehicles are linked to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au