Banking for the community

Over the past five years, the Greater Shepparton Connected Community (GSCC) has been partnering with local community groups and not-for-profit organisations providing funding for projects totalling more than $500,000 for projects that add value to our local communities across Greater Shepparton.

Proudly supported by Bendigo Bank Shepparton, the GSCC is pleased to announce the opening of their latest funding round. Local Bendigo Bank customers can go into the Shepparton branch and ask to have current accounts or any new loan or new account ‘tagged’, by making this simple request the Bendigo Bank then ensures that a portion of the banks monthly fees are donated to GSCC, with no cost to the customer.

These funds then get redistributed to local service groups, not-for-profit organisations and community groups in Greater Shepparton through the funding rounds.

The current funding round is open for applications from the 1st February through until March 31. Application forms can be downloaded from www.sheppartoncc.com/grant-application or direct from the Bendigo Bank at 54/70 Fryers Street, Shepparton.