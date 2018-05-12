Barmah resident’s pride and joy stolen David Lee

RETIRED Barmah resident, Gary Barnard has been left shaken and heartbroken after his pride and joy, a 1931 Ford V8 Hot Rod Tourer Tudor was stolen from his property recently.

Cobram Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the burglary which occurred on Friday, April 27.

Thieves broke into a garage at the Lawford Street address, stealing the blue hot rod sometime between 5:30pm and 10:30pm and have reportedly also taken an $8,000 Minelab metal detector and a Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaw.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said, “It’s believed the hot rod, with Victorian club registration 02301M, may have been removed from the property after being loaded onto a car trailer.”

Detectives urge anyone who sees the distinctive vehicle or any information in relation to the burglary to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au