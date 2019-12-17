Basin plan at risk without change

The Victorian and New South Wales Governments recently commissioned an independent report to consider the constraints modelling of the Murray Darling Basin Plan (MDBP) and found that it has a ‘high chance of failure’ if changes are not made.

The Murray Darling Basin constraints modelling was reviewed by an independent panel in light of community concerns about the unacknowledged impact of proposed higher flows on land, businesses and local infrastructure.

The panel convened a series of workshops to consult with modelling, operational and environmental experts from Victorian and NSW state departments and agencies and the Murray Darling Basin Authority.

The report concluded that the existing modelling undertaken for the Constraints Measures Program was insufficient and did not explain to communities how increased flows will impact property and businesses or demonstrate the likely benefits for the environment for the extensive expenditure of public money. It also found that it did not give river operators confidence that they will not inadvertently flood someone without their consent.

Meanwhile, local Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed has welcomed plans by the Victorian Minister for Water, Lisa Neville to achieve greater transparency in the water market.

Minister Neville’s announcement that companies who own two percent or more water will be publicly identified, along with non-water users involved in the trade, goes part way to providing a better understanding of the behaviour of so-called speculators in the market, according to Ms Sheed.