Batting over the rainbow for Zaidee David Lee

CRICKET Australia has once again shown multi-coloured support for Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation, donning their cricket bats with rainbow grips for the Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League Zaidee’s Round of cricket.

Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation CEO and Zaidee’s dad, Allan Turner said, “Over the past few years we have had Zaidee’s rainbow cricket rounds, which help to share the message on the importance of organ and tissue donation.

“We are so grateful for the support of the Australian Cricket Association cricket players both men and women.

“This kind of support helps to get the conversation happening around the importance of organ and tissue donation and to have the level of support we have from the most elite sporting athletes when representing Australia, is a great message for us as a foundation.”

As well as the Big Bash League games, another important match will be drawing attention to the importance of organ and tissue donation, when Australia takes on England on January 14 for another special Zaidee’s Round.