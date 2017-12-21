Be present this holiday season David Lee

New campaign hopes to prevent road deaths

AS we head into the holiday season, it is a timely reminder to be safe on the roads to ensure all road users get home safely and be present this Christmas and New Year.

From December 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017 the TAC recorded one life had been lost on Greater Shepparton’s roads and 42 across Victoria. At the time of publication, the TAC had recorded the loss of 10 lives on Victoria’s roads and Victoria Police are urging drivers to think before taking risks on the road this holiday season.

To address the number of holiday season fatalities on our roads, Minister for Roads and Road Safety, Luke Donnellan unveiled a new campaign, which takes aim at three major factors in Victorian road trauma – drink-driving, speed and distractions, which are also the focus Operation Roadwise, launched on December 15 and set to run through until midnight on January 7.

The campaign asks motorists to ‘think of us before you drive’, referring to the heightened police presence on the state’s roads across the upcoming Christmas and holiday period.

Last year, 26 drivers died on Victorian roads with a blood alcohol level over .05, police issued almost 130,000 penalty notices for speeding and detected almost 28,000 mobile phone infringements.

Eastern Region Division 3 Highway Patrol, Acting Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said, “Police in the Goulburn Valley will be committed to the statewide policing operation. All police on duty have the ability to breath test and pull cars over. Additional police enforcement will be in the region from Melbourne including the State Highway Patrol, Heavy Vehicle Unit, solos and booze and drug busses. We will also be utilizing number plate recognition.

“There is a large volume of traffic that will be going through the Goulburn Valley during the holiday season and we are asking that everybody be mindful of other road users, take your time and plan your trip to help reduce fatigue.

“Everyone deserves to enjoy the festive season and New Year.

“There is a Christmas tree erected at the Victoria Police Centre on Flinders Street in Melbourne that is there to hang the baubles depicting the names and ages of those who lose their lives over the holiday season and it serves as a reminder that the people who are loosing their lives are real people.

“I encourage anybody who wishes to pay their respects to those people to do so.

“We are hoping to have no minor or serious injuries and no fatalities on our roads this holiday period, so we are asking the community to assist us to make this a reality.”

Driver Reviver sites

Euroa SES

Hume Freeway (northbound) Balmattum Rest Area

Saturday, December 23, 2017 between 10am and 8pm

With coffee van and barbeque

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 between 10am and 6pm

With coffee van

Hume FWY (Southbound) – Balmattum Rest Area

Monday, January 1, 2018 between 12pm and 6pm

With coffee van

Numurkah SES

Goulburn Valley Highway

Wunghnu Rest Area

Friday, December 22, 2017 from 4pm to late

Murchison SES

Goulburn Valley Highway (northbound)

Calder Woodburn Rest Area

Saturday, December 23, 2017 between 8am and 7pm

With barbeque