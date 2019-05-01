Be taken on a journey ‘From The Prairie to The Outback’

KYABRAM…get ready to be entertained for a cause. The Kyabram P-12 College Chaplaincy Program is presenting a fundraising concert on Sunday, May 19.

The concert is performed by Turaton Music Company choir and is titled ‘From The Prairie to The Outback,’ a performance of country theme music by the choir and featured soloists.

Turaton music director, Shirley Ferguson said, “The show features songs you will enjoy, like Black Hills of Dakota, Secret Love, Oklahoma, Waltzing Matilda, Take Me Home Country Roads, King of The Road and a special hillbilly’s skit. It will be a two-hour performance with intermission and supper included.

“Special features include choral renditions of Shenendoah and Dorothea Mackeller’s Aussie classic, My Country.

“The Kyabram concert is part of Turaton’s autumn concert series and will also be performed in Dookie, Murchison, Tatura and Shepparton.”

The Kyabram show will be performed at the Kyabram Community Church in McEwan Street, Kyabram at 2:30pm on Sunday, May 19.

More information is available at www.turaton.org.au. Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 and will be available at the door, or can be pre-booked at Budget Office Choice in Shepparton and at Fab Flowers in Kyabram.