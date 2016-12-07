‘Bean’ rated #1 a ‘Noble’ accomplishment David Lee

THERE is nothing quite like the perfect ‘cup of Joe,’ and when you add that to a drinking it in the perfect atmosphere it makes for an enjoyable moment in time. If you are looking for the perfect coffee, you can’t go past Noble Monks, who have recently been announced as the café with the number one coffee in Shepparton and Mooroopna.

The title of the best coffee in town is certainly something special, but having that title awarded through the consumer driver website, Beanhunter.com, which has seen the local community shout from the rooftops that Noble Monks has the top tasting cup around.

Owners, Sam Lagozzino and Joanne Scarcella said, “The coffee scene in our area is a strong scene, so to be rated number one in Shepparton and Mooroopna on the most respected coffee review website in Australia, is quite humbling as our team is so passionate about our coffee.

“The coffee beans we use are purchased from our local coffee roaster, Shingo Fujimoto through his business ‘Bean Around.’ He sources beans seasonally around the world from places such as Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Kenya, Papa New Guinea, Honduras, Guatemala and Uganda – the list goes on.

“Beanhunter’s goals are to help people find and share great coffee experiences, discover independent cafés and support those who enjoy specialty coffee.

“We believe that piecing together the best sourced in season coffee beans, the best trained baristas and providing quality customer service is a winning formula. This is something that has been in place since day one.

“When asking customers from out of town how they found us, the majority would say ‘We found you on Beanhunter.’

“Beanhunter connects the people with our coffee culture.”