Being sure your online banking is safe Nicholise Garner

BEFORE the end of 2017, a New Payments Platform (NPP) will transform the way Australians make payments. For the first time, it will be possible to transfer funds quickly and easily, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even between accounts at different banks, or simply to a mobile phone number or email address.

GMCU compliance manager, Brett Elgar said, “This initiative promises to bring value to members and is expected to be rapidly adopted. Unfortunately, we also expect that online scammers will be watching the launch, and they will be looking for opportunities.

“GMCU recommend the following steps to help make sure online payments are safe…

Never disclose your security details – such as your PIN or banking password, don’t assume an email, text or phone call is authentic – obtain their phone number from a legitimate source and call them to confirm, don’t be rushed – a genuine organisation won’t mind waiting, listen to your instincts – you know if something doesn’t feel right and stay in control – don’t panic, and make the right decision.”

In a recent UK study, one in four victims of online scams knew immediately they’d made a mistake – never be afraid to ask a friend or family member to check a deal if you feel unsure.

GMCU uses a unique programme called Fraud Interceptor to monitor member accounts for unusual transactions.

