Benefits of a professional strata manager

WHETHER you live in a unit or own one as a landlord, that asset is bound to be one of the largest financial investments you have. As such, it makes sense to ensure that a strata expert is looking after this important investment.

A well-managed strata scheme enhances the value of the individual units and can provide some other surprising benefits.

A good strata manager will make sure that you have adequate, specialised insurance, based on an accurate valuation, and that you do not double up with unnecessary secondary cover. They will help your strata scheme navigate ever increasingly complex legislative and compliance requirements in order to reduce liabilities.

A good manager will also maintain your complex by facilitating repairs and maintenance in a timely fashion to ensure the property is well presented and continues to grow in value. They’ll utilise the buying power of their full portfolio to secure special rates for your strata scheme with their regular contractors and suppliers, and maintain accurate records and financial statements, which are crucial for compiling an Owners Corporation certificate when you are ready to sell.

